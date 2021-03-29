Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Packaging | 1 MINUTE READ

Shrink Packers Now Can Use 100% Recycled Shrink Film

KHS shrink packers for bottles now can handle shrink film with up to 100% recycle.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

KHS Group says all its Innopack Kisters shrink packers in the TSP, WSP, SP and PSP series now can handle shrink film made of up to 100% recycle. Thanks to their modular design, existing machines can be easily adapted to using recycled shrink film for packing PET or glass bottles or beverage cans, according to the company. At its in-house laboratory, KHS can test whether the film is compatible with their machines.

KHS Innopack stretch wrapper for PET bottles.


This development helps bottlers adjust to new sustainability regulations in Europe. For instance, as of Jan. 1 of this year, France requires packaging to contain at least 50% post-consumer recycled materials; and by April 2022, the UK will require plastic packaging to contain at least 30% recycled content.

