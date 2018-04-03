Single-Screw Extruder for a Wide Range of Applications

Related Suppliers Milacron Plastics Technologies

The SV350 from Milacron is billed as a robust and flexible single-screw extruder for pipe, profile, tubing, sheet, fiber, and wire and cable applications. The SV350 is a stock machine making quick delivery possible. It’s available in sizes ranging from 2–4.5 in. with a 24:1 L/D ratio. Milacron both designs and builds full extrusion systems in-house, maintaining complete control of precise equipment needs.