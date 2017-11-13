Size Reduction: Central Granulator Offers Higher Throughput of Lower Density Parts

Related Suppliers Cumberland

The T50 Series Granulators from Cumberland, New Berlin, Wisc., feature an offset design that promotes energy efficiency in a heavy-duty system that promises ease-of-maintenance and a low total cost of ownership.

The T50’s cutting chambers create provide high-consistency regrind via a Twin Shear design that also reduces energy consumption and the overall cost per pound of output. Cumberland says the rugged knife assembly also promotes consistent cutting. By fixing the rotating knives, adjustments can be made to the bed knife.

Overall maintenance, including knife adjustments, is eased by the fact that the T50 Series has a “wide-open” design, according to Cumberland. The granulator’s screens are reversible for longer use, and a new rear hopper door is equipped with a zero speed locking mechanism and improved seal design. Locking the rotor is now accomplished by pushing a button, and cleaning access is only possible when the rotor stops spinning. A new linear-actuated rear cutting chamber door further eases access for bed-knife maintenance.

Each T50 can be custom configured to better suit the regrind application at hand with specialized hoppers, infeed designs, and evacuation options. The tangential geometry processes larger parts, including thicker walled and higher density applications, like automotive parts, PVC fittings, film/sheet rolls and appliance components. Both cutting-chamber configurations are available with either a three- or five-blade rotor.