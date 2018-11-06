Software: Inventory Management System for Bins and Stockpiles

Processors that store materials in bins and stockpiles can now manage inventory for both using a single system. BinMaster, Lincoln, Neb., and Washington-based Stockpile Reports have joined forces in an effort to improve material management for companies that demand better control and accuracy of inventory volume and value. The partnership combines the power of BinMaster’s robust level sensors with Stockpile Reports innovative image processing software to optimize and simplify the customer experience across the mining, cement, and agricultural industries. The two companies say they share a vision of integrating inventory from piles and storage bins into a single dashboard accessed from a desktop, tablet, or mobile device.

Stockpile Reports’ technology is reportedly the only pile-management solution that can use photos from a cell phone, drone, plane, or fixed-mounted camera to accurately measure volume. Dashboards populated with photographs, site statistics, and materials report vital

information on the volume, tonnage, and condition risks for each pile. This SaaS subscription not only allows users to track pile inventory on a monthly, weekly, or even daily basis—it is

the only solution that works from both air and ground cameras.

BinMaster sensors fortify operations with advanced technology such as 3D scanners, non-contact-radar, and lasers to measure level and volume. Wireless solutions, digital gateways, convenient consoles, and remote inventory management programs complement a

robust continuous and point level sensor selection.