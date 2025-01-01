Star Plastics PFAS-Free Compounds

Star Plastics, a custom compounder of engineering-grade thermoplastics, has released new polycarbonate (PC) compounds that are free from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). One PFAS-free product is in the company’s Orion engineering resins product line while the other contains recycled content featured in Star’s reNova recycled resins.

“These new products address the rapidly evolving regulatory and environmental landscape in the plastics industry today,” says Daniel McMullen, Star Plastics CEO. “By giving molders options in the materials they process, they can have a greater impact on preserving the environment and meeting their sustainability goals.”

These product formulations are the first in a new category of products for the firm. Existing products carry Underwriter’s Laboratories (UL) 94 flame-retardant ratings of V0, V2 and HB. According to the company, compounds with additional UL ratings are in development.

Star Plastics is a custom compounder of engineering plastics including polycarbonate. Source: Alfredo Peters

“We envision this product category growing and we’re currently formulating products for other material grades and end uses,” says Bob Powers, technical manager for Star Plastics. “This work fits in with Star’s origin as a postindustrial recycler, our reNova recycled resins with content validated by UL and our rating by EcoVadis, the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings. We are committed to making a difference by supplying a diversified set of sustainable compounds.”