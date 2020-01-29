Recycling: New Software Allows Real-Time Remote Access

Starlinger has introduced software technology that allows the operator to centrally monitor the complete machine in real time—via a computer, the smartView app, or on a monitor in the production hall.

GRAFiT 4.0 presents the data of all connected machines in a clear, accessible form, which makes it available to the operator for use and analysis. The data is displayed in real time, for example via the smartView app, for early detection, analysis and correction of errors. The central monitoring of the entire machine park reportedly offers numerous advantages such as higher productivity, less production scrap and lower costs.

The system is available for the complete Starlinger product range, but machines of other manufacturers can be integrated as well by means of standardized interfaces.

GRAFiT 4.0 possesses a clear data structure and Starlinger says that in the future, this structure will be geared towards machine learning, which means that the system can be trained to detect errors at an early stage.

The smartView app features a user-friendly interface, which includes the option to individually adjust the menu bar. Popular features are push notifications, the storage of recipes, the export of data into a computer program or ERP system as well as limiting the access to machinery with an RFID lock. Online tutorials are available for operator training.