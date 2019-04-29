Stratasys Introduces V650 Flex Stereolithography 3D Printer

Related Topics: Additive Manufacturing

Stratasys launches its new V650 Flex stereolithography 3D printer, marking the company’s entry into the stereolithography segment. This offering combines a large-scale system with a configurable environment for fine-tuning across a broad range of resins. DSM backs this launch with its Somosmaterials, aiming to expand the offering available to its customer base and to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing.

With a build volume of 20”W x 20”D x 23”H and interchangeable vats, the V650 Flex printer has reliability built-in, with runtime of over 75,000 hours and more than 150,000 parts produced inside Stratasys Direct Manufacturing.

The open vat configuration of the V650 Flex stereolithography printer comes with recipes for DSM Somos resins commercially available directly from Stratasys – including: