Stratasys Introduces V650 Flex Stereolithography 3D Printer

Stratasys launches its new V650 Flex stereolithography 3D printer, marking the company’s entry into the stereolithography segment. This offering combines a large-scale system with a configurable environment for fine-tuning across a broad range of resins. DSM backs this launch with its Somosmaterials, aiming to expand the offering available to its customer base and to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing.
With a build volume of 20”W x 20”D x 23”H and interchangeable vats, the V650 Flex printer has reliability built-in, with runtime of over 75,000 hours and more than 150,000 parts produced inside Stratasys Direct Manufacturing.
The open vat configuration of the V650 Flex stereolithography printer comes with recipes for DSM Somos resins commercially available directly from Stratasys – including:
- Somos Element: The antimony-free stereolithography resin, specifically designed for producing strong, stable investment casting patterns with fine-feature detail and very low residual burnout ash.
- Somos NeXt: The resin that provides the accuracy of stereolithography with the look, feel and performance of a thermoplastic.
- Somos PerFORM: For applications that require strong, stiff, high-temperature resistant parts, such as tooling and wind tunnel testing.
- Somos Watershed XC 11122: Fordesigners looking for ABS and PBT-like properties for stereolithography – producing highly detailed, dimensionally stable, optically-clear parts with water resistance.
