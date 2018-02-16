Suppliers Team Up On New Extruder Series

Related Topics: Extrusion

NPE2018

Integrated Control Technologies LLC, Coppell, Texas, has partnered with American Kuhne, div. of Graham Engineering, York, Pa., to develop a new line of extruders. Called the Genesis Series, the line will be marketed exclusively through Integrated Control Technologies and its sales channels.

The machines are said to combine the proven extrusion technology of American Kuhne with the system integration capability of Integrated Control Technologies. The extrusion control system consists of an easy-to-use graphical interface requiring minimal training for operators, together with advanced diagnostics and remote monitoring. The Genesis Series will debut at NPE2018 (booth S23103).

Integrated Control Technologies is an aftermarket leader in drive and control upgrades for extruders, with product offerings such as the ACPAK, a pre-engineered AC drive package for extruders through 500 hp, available in as little as 24 hr; and the Tempcon, an advanced extruder control system.