Support Pads Safely Elevate Heavy Items

Progressive Components says RhinoFeet and RhinoToes support pads, which feature a magnetic insert molded directly into the product, offer a simple, safe, and efficient means to elevate and store heavy items, replacing the trip hazard and mess of wood and skids.

RhinoToes are the newest addition to the product range, helping correctly position plates to avoid pinch points during assembly on the bench. Users can stabilize plates either with a ½-13 bolt or mount one rhino foot to each end of a threaded rod to support KO plates, stripper plates or hot halves.

The pads’ magnetic inserts allow them to travel with the item they’re supporting. When not in use, they can be attached within reach on any metal surface. RhinoFeet, which are now available in 2-, 3-, and 4-in. sizes, have a safe working load of 7000 lb and come etched for easy identification. RhinoToes, which can support mold plates and hot runner systems when on the bench, come in 1-, 2-, and 3-in. sizes, with a safe working load of 2500 to 3000 lb.

