} System Spots Surface Defects in Films | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Testing | 1 MINUTE READ

System Spots Surface Defects in Films

Detects gels, black specs, holes and other defects.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Optical Control Systems’ External Film Surface Analyser (FSA100EXT) is an optoelectronic laboratory inspection system for polymer films that can detect gels, holes, black specks, etc. The unit can be used with the supplier’s own lab extrusion lines or with lab lines furnished by others. The FSA100EXT comes with a customized frame with state-of-the-art camera technology, allowing it to accomodate the overall design of the existing line.

The advanced V2 camera technology consists of a high-resolution dual-line CMOS camera and a user-specific high-performance LED. This combination enables defect detection in transparent, opaque and colored polymer films. In the FSA100 software, the measurement results are analyzed according to customer-specific specifications and the defects are classified, which provides information about the film quality.

Analyzer Spots Defects on Film Surfaces

RELATED CONTENT

  • MATERIALS: Melt Flow Rate Testing—Part 10

    Two areas where the melt flow rate test it is not useful are related to processing.

  • How to Buy Universal Testing Machines

    More processors today are buyingso-called ‘universal’ testers to measure tensile, flexural, compressive, and shear properties for materials evaluation, application development, and quality control. Advanced electronics have improved these instruments’ performance and ease of use—and even led to lower prices.

  • How to Get Better MFI Results

    The MFI test is used widely among the various segments of the plastics industry. The difficulty is that any two labs can easily come up with different results, making it difficult to determine whether a material meets a desired MFI spec. Here are some reasons why such discrepancies occur and what can be done about them.

Plastics Technology Showcase

Resources

First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic