Testing: 3D Scanner with Onboard Automatic Processing and Integrated Touch Panel Viewer

What is said to be the first 3D scanner to offer onboard automatic processing with an integrated touch panel viewer is newly available from Exact Metrology, Brookfield, Wis. This feature of Artec Leo frees users from being tied to a computer for data capture. This handheld scanner is equipped with a 4” LCD screen to capture images of the data, with a 3D reconstruction rate of 80 frames/sec., which reportedly makes it the fastest professional scanner on the market.

With its large field of view, Artec LEO can scan and process large objects and scenes quickly and accurately. It features data acquisition up to 4 million points/sec., with a working range of .35-1.2 m. The 3D resolution on this scanner is up to .5 mm and 3D point accuracy up to .1mm. State-of-the-art technologies including the NVIDIA Jetson platform, which is the scanner’s internal computer, featuring Quad-core ARM Cortex -A57 MPCore CPU and NVIDIA Maxwell 1 TFLOPS GPU with 256 NVIDIA CUDA Cores; a built-in 9 DoF inertial system- accelerometer, gyro and compass. This reportedly allows the scanner to understand its position and environment; and a two-in-one optical system designed to spec for the most exact texture to geometry mapping.

LEO has the ability to scan in sunlight, as well as capture dark and shiny objects. As with all Artec scanners, Leo uses advanced hybrid technology and texture tracking. Therefore, you can point at your object and shoot. The texture resolution is 2.3 mp. The 3D light source is provided by state-of-the-art VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) technology. Artec Leo’s battery pack allows users to scan for 3.5 to 4 hours. Supplementary battery modules permit unlimited 3D scanning on expeditions or in remote areas. There are 2 cameras on this scanner. One is a range camera for 3D geometry and another is a color camera. The color camera captures color texture data. Besides built-in battery and wireless connectivity, Artec Leo can stream to a second device and upload the data.