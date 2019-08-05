Testing: Compact CMM Machine Operates Without Compressed Air

A new addition to a line of coordinate measuring machines from Mitutoyo America Corp., Aurora, Ill. operates without compressed air and on conventional 120V 20 AMP electrical service with movement speeds of 606mm/s and acceleration of 2,695mm/s² (3D). The MiStar 555 CNC Shop Floor CMM is a compact, space-saving in-line or near-line CNC coordinate measuring machine designed for high-speed, high-accuracy measurements with accuracy assurance from 10C/50F to 40C/104F. It features an open-structure design with a single support moving bridge enabling users to mount workpieces from the front, rear and right for installation and a walk-up inspection station for easier operability.

The modular control unit and PC are stored in the base of the main body structure, making the unit more compact, reducing the installation area to approximately 70% from a conventional moving bridge model for location flexibility. The MiStar also uses a Mitutoyo-designed and manufactured robust scale detection system with a high resistance to airborne contaminants, eliminating the need for costly environmental controlled enclosures. This machine features several Industry 4.0 integrations, including the Mitutoyo-developed Smart Measuring System (SMS), which enables monitoring the operation state required by smart factories and a Status Monitor that retrieves current CMM status features using the MTConnect protocol. Condition Monitor provides a system that collects and evaluates different operational information such as measuring, movement lengths, machine error, probe functions, and many more for long-term preventative maintenance and machine use statistics.