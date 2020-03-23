  • PT Youtube
3/23/2020

Testing: Enhanced Processor for Profile Measurement

Mitutoyo’s new M2 D2 Processor now part of package with PH-3515 Profile Projector for measuring profile dimensions.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Measurement and inspection instrument provider Mitutoyo America Corp., Aurora, Ill., has introduced the new M2 2D Processor as part of a new package with the company’s PH-3515 Profile Projector,   said to be ideal for measuring dimensions of  profiles such as HDPE and PVC pipe, for example. 

 

 

The M2 2D updates the PH-3515 Profile Projector with an easy-to-use touch screen M2 geometric measurement display and easier 2D software for measuring dimensions. Other key features include:

 ▪  Graphics-based “part view” constructions--generate distances and tangent lines from within the graphical part view

 ▪  Geometric tolerancing--measure features, set nominals, apply tolerances and view deviation results with only a few quick clicks

 ▪  Report flexibility--customize report data and format, including header, footer and graphics

 ▪  Optional edge detection

The PH-3515 Profile Projector features

 ▪  ꬾ14” screen horizontal projector

 ▪  Projector is equipped with accurate linear glass scales 

 ▪  Profile and fiber optic surface illumination 

 ▪  10” x 6” Travel T Slot table for accessories

 ▪  Digital built-in angle counter

 

