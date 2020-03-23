Testing: Enhanced Processor for Profile Measurement

Measurement and inspection instrument provider Mitutoyo America Corp., Aurora, Ill., has introduced the new M2 2D Processor as part of a new package with the company’s PH-3515 Profile Projector, said to be ideal for measuring dimensions of profiles such as HDPE and PVC pipe, for example.
The M2 2D updates the PH-3515 Profile Projector with an easy-to-use touch screen M2 geometric measurement display and easier 2D software for measuring dimensions. Other key features include:
▪ Graphics-based “part view” constructions--generate distances and tangent lines from within the graphical part view
▪ Geometric tolerancing--measure features, set nominals, apply tolerances and view deviation results with only a few quick clicks
▪ Report flexibility--customize report data and format, including header, footer and graphics
▪ Optional edge detection
The PH-3515 Profile Projector features
▪ ꬾ14” screen horizontal projector
▪ Projector is equipped with accurate linear glass scales
▪ Profile and fiber optic surface illumination
▪ 10” x 6” Travel T Slot table for accessories
▪ Digital built-in angle counter
