Testing: Enhanced Processor for Profile Measurement

Measurement and inspection instrument provider Mitutoyo America Corp., Aurora, Ill., has introduced the new M2 2D Processor as part of a new package with the company’s PH-3515 Profile Projector, said to be ideal for measuring dimensions of profiles such as HDPE and PVC pipe, for example.

The M2 2D updates the PH-3515 Profile Projector with an easy-to-use touch screen M2 geometric measurement display and easier 2D software for measuring dimensions. Other key features include:

▪ Graphics-based “part view” constructions--generate distances and tangent lines from within the graphical part view

▪ Geometric tolerancing--measure features, set nominals, apply tolerances and view deviation results with only a few quick clicks

▪ Report flexibility--customize report data and format, including header, footer and graphics

▪ Optional edge detection

The PH-3515 Profile Projector features

▪ ꬾ14” screen horizontal projector

▪ Projector is equipped with accurate linear glass scales

▪ Profile and fiber optic surface illumination

▪ 10” x 6” Travel T Slot table for accessories

▪ Digital built-in angle counter