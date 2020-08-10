Testing: Enhanced Water Vapor Permeability Analyzer for Packaging Films, Nonwovens

The latest generation of a proven water vapor permeation analyzers, the Lyssy L80 from Boston-based Systech Illinois, is said to provide cost-effective, high-accuracy testing of packaging films, high-permeability fabrics and nonwovens.

The L80-6000 features a new 5.7-in. touchscreen display, automated sample clamping for test consistency, and computer-controlled and programmable test parameters to eliminate differences caused by operator input. Due to its high accuracy and wide measuring range, the L80-6000 can advance higher quality production in applications like surgical and hygienic membranes, wound dressing, diaper materials and construction membranes. The humidity sensor is located directly in the measuring chamber and, since no carrier gas or extractive measuring technique is used, it reportedly offers the best reproduction of real-life conditions. The L80-6000 alternates quickly and easily between low- and high-permeability measurements. The built-in temperature control eliminates the need for an external control unit.

Sample preparation for the L80-6000 is accomplished in minutes with the use of Systech Illinois’ self-adhesive sample cards; no grease or glue is required. The instrument complies with the ASTM E378 and EDANA NWSP 070.6.R0 (20) standards.