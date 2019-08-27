Testing: Expanded Benchtop Hardness Testing Portfolio

Global manufacturer of precision measuring tools and gages and metrology systems L.S.. Starrett Co., Athol, Mass., has significantly expanded its line of benchtop hardness testers, adding seven Rockwell systems, eight Vickers systems and one Brinell system, a total of 16 new testers.

The new Starrett Rockwell Hardness Systems include two regular Rockwell Digital Testers, two Superficial Rockwell Testers, (one dial and one digital), two Twin Rockwell-Superficial Rockwell Testers (one dial and one digital), and two Twin Rockwell-Superficial testers with a Dolphin Nose design that are fully automated digital systems with output to PC and capable of measuring 30 different Rockwell scales.

New Starrett Vickers Hardness Testers include six Micro Vickers Testers for handling a testing range of 1HV-2967HC and 8 test forces, two with Digicam Basic Manual Software for manually selecting edges of indentation, two with Digicam Auto Software for automatically detecting edges of indentation, and two testers with Auto Turret control (one with basic software, one with auto software). In addition, there are two Macro Vickers Testers for handling up to 17 test forces; one featuring Digicam Basic Manual software and one featuring Digicam Automatic Software.

The new Starrett Digital Brinell Hardness Tester features automatic loading and can handle 10 scales.

