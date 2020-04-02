Testing: High-Speed Universal Testing Machine

A new single-column universal testing machine from Lloyd Instruments, a brand under Ametek Sensors, Test & Calibration, Largo, Fl., reportedly provides ultra-high speed testing along with flexibility, reliability and highly accurate test results. The machine can provide results for all materials testing applications up to 5 kN, supporting test types such as tensile, compression, bend, friction, tearing, peeling, insertion/extraction, creep/relaxation and many others.



With a test and return speed of 2,032 mm/min (80 in/min), the LS5HS testing machine is said to improve throughput and saves valuable time in production as well as quality testing functionalities, where productivity can be optimized. As the LS5HS universal testing machine is designed to automate workflows, robots can be coupled to the machine to speed up the testing process even further. Additionally, automated, repetitive tests can be run in hours rather than days, helping to eliminate operator error, improve operator safety, and reduce cost.

The LS5HS universal testing machine features a travel of 800 mm and a crosshead speed range from 0.01 up to 2,032 mm/min. Its throat depth of 150 mm provides a large working area, and the load accuracy of +/- 0.5 down to 1% of load cell value provides a high dynamic range, reducing the number of load cells required to cover the force range.



The universal testing machine can be used as standalone controlled by a console. For more advanced testing, the NexygenPlus software can be added and test results can automatically be uploaded for easy analysis. This software offers powerful utilities for system integration, including automated sample handling, in-line testing, monitoring of parameters from other sensors ‑- like thermocouples and strain gauges -- and customization of user interface. Microsoft Office integration allows for a seamless transfer of data to Excel and Word using custom or pre-defined templates. What’s more, test results can easily be sent to a colleague. Data can further be exported to LIMS, SPC or other data management systems.

