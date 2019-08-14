Testing: Metrology-Grade, Highly-Accurate Desktop 3D Scanner

An automated, metrology-grade 3D scanner said to be ideal for scanning tiny mechanical parts, such as engine valves or connectors, for inspection and reverse engineering, as well as other small objects for industries such as heritage preservation, dentistry and medical, is newly available fromExact Metrology, Cincinnati, Oh.

The new Artec Micro 3D scanner, manufactured by Luxembourg-based Artec (U.S. office in Santa Clara, Calif.)--a global developer and manufacturer of professional 3D scanners and software, is said to be the company’s most accurate 3D scanner to-date. The unit is equipped with cutting-edge twin cameras and blue LED lights that are synchronized with the scanner’s dual-axis rotation system, creating an accurate digital copy using minimal frames. The fully-automated, industrial scanner creates a high-resolution color 3D scan that offers an extremely high point accuracy of up to 10 microns (0.004”), a tenth the size of a single grain of table salt. Resolution of .029mm (0.0011”) and a 6.4 MP camera that allows for the capture of texture data are provided.

