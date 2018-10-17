Testing: Vision System's New Lighting Technology Offers Greater Defect Detection Sensitivity

An advanced lighting technology that automates advanced defect detection and uneven color inspection is part of the latest iteration of the powerful FH-series vision system from Omron Automation Americas, Hoffman Estates, Ill. In addition to being capable of detecting small defects and subtle changes in color with great sensitivity, the new vision system can also simultaneously detect defects with different characteristics.

The system’s lighting technology changes illumination angles, directions, and colors depending on the specific characteristics of the object under inspection. Known as “Multi-Direction Multi-Color” (MDMC) Light, this innovation reportedly takes the automation of quality inspections to a whole new level. The illumination pattern of the MDMC Light is flexible using the “Scene Switch” functionality incorporated into the software. Even if inspection items are added or modified to meet changes in demand, there is no need to add or adjust illumination. All that is required is a simple change to the illumination pattern.

In addition to the introduction of the MDMC Light, controllers and cameras in the FH series have been upgraded to quantitatively detect and measure minute variances while managing the inspection results. The enhanced controller’s processing speeds are twice as fast as conventional models. To help with regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical and other industries, the FH-series vision system can store all inspection results without hampering productivity thanks to its fast processing speed and high degree of synchronization with automation systems via a communications network. The results can be stored directly to a database using the machine automation controller over EtherCAT