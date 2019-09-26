Testing:Low-Budget, All-in-One Basic Gauge Series for Optical QC in Extrusion

A smart basic series of gauges for inline optical quality inspection in high throughput extrusion processes ranging from window profiles to cable conduits and skirting boards has been launched by measuring technology specialist Pixargus, West Chester Township, Ohio. Pixargus has adapted the system capacity of the cost-optimized downsized models of iProfilControl (iPC) with the range of functions and the hardware to meet exactly the requirements of the process on hand--maximum efficiency by purpose-tailored equipment. Starting with a four-camera model, the system can be scaled up to six or eight cameras, as required, to meet the needs of every process situation.

▪ iPC Surface (S): This is the most compact solution for complete, 100% inspection of all visible surfaces. Special Light-Edge elements developed by Pixargus are said to ensure that the measuring field is extremely homogeneously lit, allowing the camera sensors to immediately capture and process even those irregularities and defects that were not visible or only difficult to detect in the past – pinholes, for example, or pores, scratches, cracks and grooves. Also profiles with edges and various different angles can be inspected 100% thanks to the possibility of using up to 8 cameras.

▪ iPC Dimension (DX): Whether it be widths, gaps, angles, radii, shapes, iPC DX detects even most minute deviations from the target contour thanks to its eight laser line sensors watching closely the dimensions of the inspected product (360º dimension measurement).. This impressive number of optical sensors is needed, in particular, to capture the complex geometry of the clamping grooves, which can only be measured with sufficient accuracy with cameras arranged at different angles and positions. The models of the basic series come with a number of features known from their big brother, ProfilControl 7. The hinged arrangement of the sensor head securely prevents the measuring field from being affected by parasitic light effects.

▪ iPC DualVision (DV): The multi-talented unit combines 100% surface inspection and 360° dimension measurement within one single sensor unit. The integrated MultiArea scanning feature opens up entirely new possibilities for optical inspection. The smart MultiArea functionality complements the physical sensor equipment by virtual cameras. This makes it possible to define - by defect sizes and other parameters - as many fields of vision as desired for each camera and perform various inspection tasks at the same time. The measuring modules are integrated within one sensor head and switchable separately or in parallel. Operators do not need to invest in a second inspection unit because our highly compact system is a multi-talent – with clear cost advantages.

The new iPC series software measures with a repeat accuracy of 0.01% of the field of vision (FOV) – this is said to be an extremely good value in comparison with competitor systems. Any profile surface and geometry, no matter how complex, is scanned and inspected within seconds. The system signals extremely small irregularities long before the out-of-spec tolerance limit has been reached. This enables the production process to be controlled in a most efficient way.

The iPC models come as desk-top systems of compact, cost-optimized design. The computing unit is integrated within the system. As no electrical cabinet and other accessories are needed, the system requires very little space in the line, making it extremely easy for the operator to integrate the system into the production line. Rated at IP54 or higher, the casing – of proven stainless steel design - and the wiring are laid out to cope with the high mechanical stresses and other influences encountered in severe industrial environments. All three standard variants (FOV diameters of 90/170/250mm) come with a hinged sensor head.