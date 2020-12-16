Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Textural, Frosted Matte Special Effects Masterbatch for PET

Ampacet’s new Whispers Collection that provides a textured, frosted matte finish for PET applications within all market segments.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A special effects masterbatch that provides a textural and frosted matte finish for PET applications within all market segments has been developed by Ampacet Corp., Tarrytown, N.Y.

Ampacet's new textured, frosted matte masterbatch for PET applications.

An extension of the company’s popular Modern Mattes line of special effects masterbatches, the new Whispers Collection reportedly provides a tactile, textural feel in combination with a visual matte effect. This iced energy of the effect is provided without the added expense of a secondary process or mold change.

Colors currently available include Blue Breeze, Calmed Coral, Golden Glimmer, Lucid Lilac, Muted Mauve and Soft Celadon. This collection of colors can be customized for any color pathway to accurately reflect the targeted brand message.

Said Ampacet’s director of global insights and innovation Linda Carroll, “The Whispers Collection imparts a look of frozen indulgence for an expressive and airy application of color that supports natural brand messaging,”

Ampacet's new textured, frosted matte masterbatch for PET applications.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic