Textural, Frosted Matte Special Effects Masterbatch for PET
Ampacet’s new Whispers Collection that provides a textured, frosted matte finish for PET applications within all market segments.
A special effects masterbatch that provides a textural and frosted matte finish for PET applications within all market segments has been developed by Ampacet Corp., Tarrytown, N.Y.
An extension of the company’s popular Modern Mattes line of special effects masterbatches, the new Whispers Collection reportedly provides a tactile, textural feel in combination with a visual matte effect. This iced energy of the effect is provided without the added expense of a secondary process or mold change.
Colors currently available include Blue Breeze, Calmed Coral, Golden Glimmer, Lucid Lilac, Muted Mauve and Soft Celadon. This collection of colors can be customized for any color pathway to accurately reflect the targeted brand message.
Said Ampacet’s director of global insights and innovation Linda Carroll, “The Whispers Collection imparts a look of frozen indulgence for an expressive and airy application of color that supports natural brand messaging,”
