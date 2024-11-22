Thermal Insulating Sheet Targets Highly Stressed Molds

Hasco’s rectangular thermal insulating sheets Z12120/… were especially designed for highly stressed molds with strong insulating properties, resulting in high process reliability. Featuring outstanding thermal properties, the sheets have a low coefficient of thermal conductivity in combination with high thermal compressive strength to make them well suited for heat insulation in demanding production processes. In addition to insulative properties, the sheets also provide high chemical resistance for long service life and reliability in extreme conditions.

Hasco’s Z12120/… thermal insulating sheets have a coefficient of thermal expansion similar to that of the steel molds they insulate. Source: Hasco

In addition to the thermal resistance of the Z12120/..., which boosts process reliability, the sheets also provide a reduction in energy consumption. Hasco says use of this thermal insulating sheet can result in energy savings of up to 50%.

Made of high-grade glass fiber fabric and high-temperature resin, the Hasco thermal insulating sheets offer good dimensional stability, in addition to high temperature resistance. The coefficient of expansion of the sheets is comparable with that of steel, ensuring a reliable fit even under extreme temperature conditions.