Thermoforming: All-Servo Single-Station Former

Cannon SpA of Italy (Cannon USA is in Cranberry Twp., Pa.) has introduced the T-System, a single-station thermoformer designed to be faster, more flexible, and more energy efficient than previous equipment. Available in 12 sizes from 1000 × 700 mm to 3000 × 2000 mm forming area and 400 to 800 mm max. draw depth, the units boast the following:

• Up to 40% lower energy consumption for the machine movements, thanks to all-servo actuation with self-lubricating linear guides;

• Up to 20% less energy used for cooling;

• Up to 40% faster movements in the forming area, while maintaining positioning precision of up to 0.05 mm;

• Up to 20% savings in machine weight, making it easier to move and service and reducing wear and tear on individual components;

• Up to 15% smaller footprint and overall machine height.

• Mold changes as fast as 10 min;

• Up to 20% greater flexibility in adjusting the forming aperture plate, thanks to the patented TRIPLO automatic adjustment system, which has been further improved in terms of lower weight.

This new-generation machine has an icon-based touchscreen operator panel; choice of ceramic, quartz, or halogen heaters; and standardized tool-mounting system that takes into account most of the types of tools used by custom formers and those of major brands in the industry.