Thermoforming: All-Servo Single-Station Former

Related Topics:
Related Suppliers
Cannon SpA of Italy (Cannon USA is in Cranberry Twp., Pa.) has introduced the T-System, a single-station thermoformer designed to be faster, more flexible, and more energy efficient than previous equipment. Available in 12 sizes from 1000 × 700 mm to 3000 × 2000 mm forming area and 400 to 800 mm max. draw depth, the units boast the following:
• Up to 40% lower energy consumption for the machine movements, thanks to all-servo actuation with self-lubricating linear guides;
• Up to 20% less energy used for cooling;
• Up to 40% faster movements in the forming area, while maintaining positioning precision of up to 0.05 mm;
• Up to 20% savings in machine weight, making it easier to move and service and reducing wear and tear on individual components;
• Up to 15% smaller footprint and overall machine height.
• Mold changes as fast as 10 min;
• Up to 20% greater flexibility in adjusting the forming aperture plate, thanks to the patented TRIPLO automatic adjustment system, which has been further improved in terms of lower weight.
This new-generation machine has an icon-based touchscreen operator panel; choice of ceramic, quartz, or halogen heaters; and standardized tool-mounting system that takes into account most of the types of tools used by custom formers and those of major brands in the industry.
Editor PickThermoformer Chooses Clarified PP For New Food Containers
Lacerta expands beyond PET to offer one of the first clear PP packages with tamper-evident properties.