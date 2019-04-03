Thermoforming: Enhanced Cup Former

Related Topics:
Kiefel has announced several upgrades to its Thermorunner KTR 5.1 Speed cup forming machine. A new cooling system reportedly ensures perfect temperatures in the tool. The fully automatic tool temperature regulation results in a 30% longer tool life compared to the previous model, says Kiefel, resulting in an increase in product quality with about 10% increased output.
An improved forming air system is said to allow faster filling and venting of all cavities and thus supports speed gains of up to roughly 30% as well as more precise forming .
Kiefel has also upgraded the film-transport system with what it calls “sophisticated film spreading,” and a feed table that protects the material surface.
Software improvements include enhanced process monitoring, intuitive forming process settings, “Smart Startup” and the “on-the-fly” feature, and smooth transfer from forming to stacking.
