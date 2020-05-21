Tooling: Bar Lock Series of Mold Aligners Expanded

Progressive Components (Wauconda, Ill.) has expanded its Z-Series Bar Locks for alignment of large molds and multi-plate sequencing tools. Originally introduced in 2014 with four bars and eight guides, the Z-Series now has eight bars and 20 guides, as well as a new metric series.

Progressive said the expansion was necessary to deal with variables in multi-plate tools with the new additions covering the range of standard plate thicknesses. The company also announced that it now provides its Mold-Ready service for the product, which allows custom lengths and corner radii for when a lock pocket is not machined through the full plate width. To support this, Progressive said it set up fixturing and optimized the process so that the alterations can be made at the cost of about one shop hour.

The Bar Locks, which target complex molds for packaging and medical applications, are guaranteed for the life of the mold.

Progressive Components Z-Series Bar Locks line has been expanded, including metric and custom sizes.