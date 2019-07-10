  • PT Youtube
7/10/2019

Tooling: Insulator Block Protects Cycle Counters, Mold Monitors

Progressive Components' new insulator block is designed to install outside of the mold and protect its CounterView and CVe Monitor when molding high-temperature resins.

Progressive Components says that the maximum operating temperature for a CounterView is 250°F (120°C) and 190ׄ°F (90°C) for a CVe Monitor. When utilizing an Insulator Block, however, both units can handle mold temperatures up to 360°F (180°C). 

The block can be installed on either half of the tool. For the CVe Monitor, the stationary side is recommended for optimal cable routing. The insulator blocks are available in both inch and metric versions, delivered complete with ¼-20 or M6 screws

Progressive noted that more and more molds are tasked with running higher temperature materials, potentially jeopardizing cycle counters and mold monitors, which are also become more commonplace. This insulator will allow those products to withstand greater operating temperatures.

 

