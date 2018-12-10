Tooling: New Safety Couplings for Mold Cooling Lines

Hasco claims to have “set a milestone in safety standards for mold-temperature control” with its new Z80700HT to Z80801HT safety couplings. An automatic safety lock protects against accidental unlocking. Not only is a deliberate unlocking movement required of the forced rotating guide on the locking sleeve, but a clearly visible green color coding behind the locking sleeve indicates correct and safe coupling. The system still ensures easy decoupling, the company says.

The new safety couplings are suited to water or oil heating/cooling and come with high-temperature sealing rings. They come in diameters of 9 and 13 mm.