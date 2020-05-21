Tooling: Remote Tool Validation Kit

Progressive Components (Wauconda, Ill.) can make remote validation of a new tool possible by via its new Remote Validation Kit, accelerating the PPAP or IQ/OQ/PQ approval process and helping speed molds into production. The Remote Validation Kit includes a dedicated tablet mounted in a customized case, as well as a press module and gateway to connect to an on-mold CVe Monitor (not included).

Data points and process parameters that can be captured by the kit include graphs and charts of OEE, cycle time, efficiency, and activity (mold open/close). The rate of production graph identifies tools that aren’t producing as many parts as expected, while the reject Pareto graph and listing tracks historical rejects by disposition (reject vs. regrind) and type (burn, splay, short, etc.). The downtime Pareto graph and listing monitors historical downtime by type of equipment (mold, press, etc.), as well as the reason for downtime (out of material, no operator, mold cleaning, etc.). These downtime codes are customized for the customer. Finally, it also tracks press connection history, with time- and date-stamped data summarizing performance of a run.

In terms of its potential impact on PPAP or IQ/OQ/PQ approval process, Progressive components says the Remote Validation Kit reduces the need to be onsite at suppliers while providing visibility for anyone who has a role in managing the performance of a fleet of tooling assets.

“Tooling startup, changes or updates can receive approval and get into production even if the customer can’t travel on-site,” a spokesperson told Plastics Technology, adding that once a tool build is complete, the process for qualifying is sped up by giving accessibility to real-time mold sampling. Additionally, if there are issues, value-added input can be provided during troubleshooting at startup after a mold has been shipped.

The Remote Validation kit does not require other CVe Live hardware. The mold would need a CVe Monitor but Progressive notes that the Remote Validation Kit is a standalone product, adding that it can be integrated if a customer already has CVe Live, but that’s not required.

Progressive’s Remote Validation Kit includes a dedicated tablet mounted in a customized case, and a press module and gateway to connect to an on-mold CVe Monitor (not included).