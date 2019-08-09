  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
8/9/2019

Tooling: Self-Locking Wedge Clamps

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Spring force wedge clamps allow clamping without permanent hydraulics.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Hilma’s new self-locking wedge clamps are powered by spring force, making them well suited for clamping dies with a straight clamping edge, metal stamping die change or plastic mold change. The use of springs means no permanent hydraulic supply is necessary and only 160 bar pressure is needed to release the clamp. The self-locking clamping bolts, which are monitored by inductive switches and visual position monitoring, can withstand temperatures up to 160 C (320 F) and come with a rust-protective coating. Adaptable to numerous applications, the wedge clamps offer maximum flexibility when used with hydraulic connections, even in the standard range of cylinder diameters from 35 to 85 mm.

Did You Leave $15 In the Mail?

It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Not sure if you got the survey? Contact us to access it.
Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature