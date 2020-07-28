Tooling: Slide Unit Adds Two Sizes

E 3310 TT slide unit from Meusburger now available in two new sizes.

Austrian mold component supplier Meusburger (U.S. office in Charlotte) has added two new sizes of its E 3310 TT slide unit. Now, in addition to units with slide surfaces of 12 by 10 mm and 15 by 12 mm, customers can now buy the product with slide surfaces of 8 by 6 mm and 18 by 14 mm.

Meusburger said small slide units are in particular demand for complex tools, adding that the ready-to-use slide units reduce overall costs during mold design and manufacture. Direct download of CAD data, including installation spaces, is available with the slides’ compact size minimizing the amount of real estate they take up in a mold.

The slides bear the TT name thanks to the T-guides in the slide and cotter. Meusburger says this style of guide guarantees optimal force transmission at high injection pressures. Sliding properties and wear resistance are boosted by the units DLC coating. The units are constructed from 52 C Rockwell (HRC) steel grade 1.2343.

The ESR grade makes the slides well suited for mirror polishing, and the supplied buffer reportedly stops the small slide safely and precisely. Meusburger says this function can also be implemented directly in the insert or in the cavity plate to save space. In addition, the slide and guide can be installed and removed together.