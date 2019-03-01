Tooling: System Clears & Prevents Rust in Cooling Lines

iD Additives Inc. has followed up the release of its new rust removal and preventative product—iD Eco-Pro 360—with a mobile pump and filter combination system that can deliver the cleaner to injection molds, blown film dies and other products to remove, protect, and help prevent rust within cooling passages, heat exchangers and water lines.

A built-in filter captures rust and other debris as they’re removed from hard-to-reach internal channels, including water lines in an injection mold.

The iD Eco-Pro 360 Cart runs off compressed air—20 to 100 psi—with no electrical connections required, and it has no rubber seals or components that could break down in the presence of chemicals, utilizing polypropylene and PTFE seals instead. When used with iD Eco-Pro 360, no water is needed. The cart’s operating capacity ranges from 5 to 55 gallons, and the unit can be supplied with an HDPE plastic drum, in various sizes, for the iD Eco-Pro 360 liquid.

The pump utilizes an air-operated diaphragm with a maximum flow rate of 13.5 gallons/min and various fittings, including two connection each of ½, ¾, 1, 1 ¼, and 1 ½ inches. The 50-ft clear, PVC hose has a ½-inch inner diameter, and the unit itself weighs 140 lb and measures 35 by 26 ½ by 35 inches.

The new unit is designed to work with iD Eco-Pro 360 but is also compatible with other cleaning products. iD Eco-Pro 360 is a green, water-based, environmentally safe, EPA tested and verified solution. iD Additive’s Bryan Whitaker told Plastics Technology that Eco-Pro 360 can become part of an effective preventive mold-maintenance program, with water quality and the length of production runs impacting the required frequency of flushings.