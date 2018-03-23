Toyo All-Electric Presses in a Variety of Roles

Related Topics:
Among five demonstrations of Toyo all-electric machines, Maruka USA provides an example of its new customization services. A recent project was the customized 150-ton Toyo Si-150-6 on display, which will mold golf tees.
In addition, a 110-ton Toyo Si-110-6 is molding LSR magnifying glasses, and a 400-ton Toyo Si-400-6 is producing decorative flowerpots in four cavities (two pots and two bases). A 55-ton Toyo Si-55-6 is producing medical safety caps. And a vertical, all-electric Toyo ET-90HR2 vertical rotary machine is also on display.
