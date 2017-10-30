Two-Shot Screw/Plunger Machines Now Come Standard

Related Topics:
Plustech, Inc., Schaumburg, Ill., is offering new versions of the Sodick GL Series horizontal injection machines with two-shot capability. While this had been a special configuration in the past, it is now a standard offering. The GL Series has two stage injection, with an angled, fixed screw feeding a horizontal plunger. This V-Line configuration is duplicated in the second injector, which can be vertical or side-mounted and has shot capacities from 2 to 27 cc. LSR capability is available for the second injector. GL Series two-shot machines come with clamp force of 30 to 200 tons. In Asia, these systems are used for molding connector seals, small cellphone components, and medical devices.
