U-Frame and Companion Insert System Expanded

PCS Company has expanded its Flexible Insert Tooling System (F.I.T.S.) product line. Source: PCS Company

PCS Company (Fraser, Michigan) is adding a range of new sizes to its Flexible Insert Tooling System (F.I.T.S.) product line in response to customer requests for greater options to enhance and streamline mold building and molding processes.

PCS notes that ready-to-use F.I.T.S. inserts are especially suited for prototyping and short-run applications, providing flexibility and efficiency for quick turnaround projects. The company offers molders and mold builders all the essential components and replacement plates with a range of options.

Additional features include guided ejection, tubular dowels for alignment with support plates — also called ear plates — and pry slots. Plus Style inserts include return pins, and PCS offers mini hot sprue bushings that integrate smoothly into a F.I.T.S. assembly.

Specifically, PCS is expanding its F.I.T.S. portfolio to include T-Style Insert assemblies and replacement plates for the 10/12 and 10/14 series; more A- and B-Plate thickness options for the laminated style inserts of the 10/12 and 10/14 series; and sleeve ejector plate sets for the 08/10, 84/90, 10/12 and 10/14 series.



PCS notes that for more tailored options, customers can share their CAD files for custom machining to exact specifications. Additional F.I.T.S. benefits and functions include dual-function stripper bolts, which serve as a stopper as well as a guide, limiting ejector plate movement to prevent damage and ensure reliable, safe performance. Leader pins boost stability with larger inserts featuring four leader pins. Plus Style smaller inserts apply four leader pins, rather than two, providing enhanced protection for slender cores and intricate shutoffs. PCS also offers a reusable F.I.T.S. U Frame, which it describes as a long-term investment that pays for itself by requiring only the inserts for each new product. The online PCS Configurator calculator can be used to design F.I.T.S. inserts, and it includes instant pricing.