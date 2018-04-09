Uddeholm Celebrates 350 Years of Tool Steel Manufacturing

Originally titled 'Uddeholm Celebrates 350 Years of Tool Steel Manufacturing'

Uddeholm announces its 350th anniversary as a manufacturer of industrial tool steels in 2018.

New Product Post: 4/9/2018

Related Topics:

 

Uddeholm announces its 350th anniversary as a manufacturer of industrial tool steels in 2018. Based in Hagfors, Sweden, Uddeholm has delivered high-alloyed steels since opening in 1668. Uddeholm provides tooling solutions through technical know-how, advice and support to customers from over 90 countries around the world. Uddeholm serves customers in a wide range of industries, providing local stocking and technical support for tool steels, mold materials and specialty alloys. Uddeholm says that continuous development of new products and solutions has shaped the success of Uddeholm today. Uddeholm opened its first facility in the United States in 1925.

Uddeholm exhibits at the NPE 2018 Plastics Show at the Orange County Convention Center, South Hall, Booth S31061, in Orlando, Florida.The company has mold materials and additive manufacturing products on display.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

Uddeholm

Booth: S31061

View Showroom

Editor Pick

Specialty Alloys for Electrical and Weatherable Non-Automotive Transportation Uses

A new expedited service for color matching or rush orders, and additional stocking programs for shorter delivery times, as well as the addition of multiple warehouse locations, is being featured by Polymer Resources Ltd., Farmington, Conn.

New Product

Specialty Alloys for Electrical and Weatherable Non-Automotive Transportation Uses

Uddeholm Celebrates 350 Years of Tool Steel Manufacturing

Cleaner Combines Dry Ice Pellet Production and Dry Ice Blasting

New Online Training for Mold, Part Designers & Process Engineers

New Series of Flexible High-Speed Blow Molders

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.