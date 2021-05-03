Unique Biobased PC Copolymer Blend with PCR Content

A new biobased compound based on PC copolymer blend that contains PCR content has been introduced by SABIC. The new LNP Thermocomp DC0041PE-7M1D145W compound reportedly offers customers a new sustainable option for demanding applications in electrical/electronics (E/E/), healthcare and other key industries. Potential applications for this injection molding product include thin-wall parts, such as housings for consumer electronics, and components like surgical instruments that require good dimensional stability.

This reportedly unique flame-retardant, carbon fiber-reinforced compound is said to have a reduced carbon/energy footprint compared to its incumbent product, LNP Thermocomp P DC0041PE-7M1D145 compound, while delivering the same properties. For every 100 kg of LNP THERMOCOMP DC0041PE-7M1D145W compound, 21 kg of fossil-based materials have been replaced with bio-based materials derived from waste or residue, such as crude tall oil and hydrotreated vegetable oils, based on a mass balance approach. Moreover, this new compound was developed with over 50 percent of recycled content from post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin and pre-consumer recycled carbon fiber sources.

An internal life cycle analysis conducted in accordance with ISO 14040/14044 protocols, determined that LNP Thermocomp DC0041PE-7M1D145W compound can offer potential reductions in carbon footprint of up to 17% when compared to the fossil-based incumbent material. Critically reviewed SABIC primary data combined with the latest manufacturing data and industry average estimates were used in the cradle-to-gate comparison of these compounds.

Adding to its environmental value, LNP Thermocomp DC0041PE-7M1D145W compound complies with the requirements of the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) Regulation and the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive.

While delivering greater sustainability, the new biobased compound does not alter the polymer properties of the incumbent material, which include high temperature resistance, excellent mechanical performance and structural properties, good processability and halogen-free flame retardance. Because it delivers the same mechanical properties as the incumbent material, it can be used as a drop-in solution, giving customers a seamless opportunity to advance their sustainability strategies.

Said Joshua Chiaw, business management director for LNP Compounds & Noryl Resins, “SABIC continues to invest in cutting-edge research and development focused on improving the sustainability of our products without compromising on performance and processability. All aspects of the value chain, from raw materials to finished goods, are certified through ISCC and compliant with regional and global regulations. The success of our first biobased compound is inspiring us to accelerate our innovation efforts to develop totally new ways to support customers and protect the planet.”

Currently, LNP Thermocomp DC0041PE-7M1D145W compound is manufactured in Asia Pacific, with plans to expand local production to other geographies, as needed.

