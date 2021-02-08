‘Unique Heat Staking’ Technology Designed for Complex Plastic Parts
Emerson’s Branson GPX Staking platform combines advanced automation with PulseStaking technology to meet demand for complex parts in automotive, electronics and medical devices.
What is said to be a ‘unique’ heat staking technology designed to meet growing demand for the assembly of complex plastic parts in market sectors such as automotive, electronics and medical devices, has been introduced by Emerson, Brookfield, Conn., and would have been presented at NPE 2021.
The Branson GPX Staking platform combines advanced automation with PulseStaking technology that reportedly enables automotive, electronic, and medical device manufacturers to weld, heat-swage, or heat-stake complex, delicate, or high-value plastic parts and assemblies with exceptional productivity, aesthetic consistency, and quality.
The Branson GPX’ unique pulse staking process uses specialized tooling that applies instantaneous pulses of heating and cooling energy, which reportedly enables far more precise temperature control of the plastic parts being processed. It virtually eliminates the burning, sticking, particulates, and surface imperfections commonly caused by ordinary heated tools. As such, the Branson GPX platforms can be used to bond, swage, or stake plastic parts with complex designs or surface contours, parts that incorporate fragile or heat sensitive fabrics, parts made of high glass fill (>30%) or chromed/metallicized materials, or parts in close proximity to heat-sensitive electronics.
