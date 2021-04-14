Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Wittmann Battenfeld
| 1 MINUTE READ

Updated Features for arburgXworld

Arburg reviews its customer portal, arburgXworld, and its benefits to the plastics processing industry.

The arburgXworld customer portal from Arburg makes everyday life in plastics processing easier. The “MachineFinder” and “Configurator” applications are both very popular. Ordering spare parts via the free basic “Shop” application is no less convenient. The “VirtualControl” premium application is very helpful, especially for setup technicians. It can also be conveniently used in a home office environment to simulate and edit injection molding programs on a PC or tablet and for troubleshooting. The “DataDecoder” enables to display of machine data records in a readable format and saves them as .scv or .xlsx files. Two data sets can be compared with each other. Machine fleets can be connected via the Arburg host computer system (ALS) or via the “MachineDashboard” app.

ARBURG, Inc.

644 West Street

Rocky Hill, CT 06067

Michael Stark

Cell: +1 (860) 996-4029

michael_stark@arburg.com

arburgXworld customer portal
Photo Credit: Arburg
