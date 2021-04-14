Updated Features for arburgXworld

The arburgXworld customer portal from Arburg makes everyday life in plastics processing easier. The “MachineFinder” and “Configurator” applications are both very popular. Ordering spare parts via the free basic “Shop” application is no less convenient. The “VirtualControl” premium application is very helpful, especially for setup technicians. It can also be conveniently used in a home office environment to simulate and edit injection molding programs on a PC or tablet and for troubleshooting. The “DataDecoder” enables to display of machine data records in a readable format and saves them as .scv or .xlsx files. Two data sets can be compared with each other. Machine fleets can be connected via the Arburg host computer system (ALS) or via the “MachineDashboard” app.

