Upgraded AI-Powered Handheld 3D Scanners for QC

The capability of the Artec 3D handheld scanners from Exact Metrology, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been increased with the addition of the new HD mode. This Artificial Intelligence-powered scanning technology reportedly provides ultra-sharp, clean and detail-rich scans for the company’s Artec Leo and Artec Eva. Among a broad range of other uses, the Artec HD Mode was recently used for a quality control in a plastic radiator grille application.

Powered by Artec 3D‘s AI neural engine, users reportedly can obtain sharp 3D scans with a resolution of up to 0.2 mm. Trained on hundreds of thousands of carefully selected samples, the engine’s neural network detects familiar patterns, surface details and shapes. This allows the 3D scanner to reconstruct a higher number of polygons per frame, resulting in 3D data that’s both denser and higher quality. With this upgrade, the desired HD density can be selected from a standard 1X density up to 36X for Eva (~3 mln polygons per frame) and 64X for Leo (~5 mln polygons per frame). HD mode makes it possible to capture smaller, thinner elements with the 3D scanner while also considerably reducing noise. With these Artec scanners, fine edges can be captured in high definition, faithful to their original shape. Reportedly, it’s easy to capture hard-to-reach areas as the scans are reconstructed with every detail, giving users complete surface geometry.

These scanners can capture a broad range of objects flawlessly and in high detail: from smaller, intricate parts such as thin pipes or valve handles, to larger objects with multiple high-detail sections, including car engines and skeletons. Said to be a perfect fit for reverse engineering and quality control due to clean, comprehensive data, scans can be easily fitted with primitive shapes and exported to the most popular CAD solutions for development, according to the company.

