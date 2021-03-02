Vacuum-Rated Double-Cone Tumble Blenders

The Ross Double Cone Tumble Blender (Model DCB) is designed for large-scale yet intimate blending of free-flowing solids in a full suite of laboratory, pilot and production sizes. In a highly repeatable process, minor and micro ingredients are thoroughly distributed throughout the batch more gently than in the more common V-shaped geometry without damaging fragile or sensitive components.

Rated for vacuum up to 29.5-in. Hg, the jacketed 75 ft3 Double Cone Blender (photo) heats and dries product with superior efficiency as it is being blended. Other features include gas purging capability, a 16-in. pneumatically-operated discharge valve, five-passage rotary union, explosion-proof brake motor and PLC controls.