Vacuum-Rated Double-Cone Tumble Blenders
Designed for large-scale yet 'intimate' blending of free-flowing solids.
The Ross Double Cone Tumble Blender (Model DCB) is designed for large-scale yet intimate blending of free-flowing solids in a full suite of laboratory, pilot and production sizes. In a highly repeatable process, minor and micro ingredients are thoroughly distributed throughout the batch more gently than in the more common V-shaped geometry without damaging fragile or sensitive components.
Rated for vacuum up to 29.5-in. Hg, the jacketed 75 ft3 Double Cone Blender (photo) heats and dries product with superior efficiency as it is being blended. Other features include gas purging capability, a 16-in. pneumatically-operated discharge valve, five-passage rotary union, explosion-proof brake motor and PLC controls.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Solve PP Molding Problems with Nucleating Agents
Over the past several years, significant innovations have occurred in the area of polypropylene nucleation.
-
New Clarifiers & Nucleators: They Make Polypropylene Run Clearer and Faster
New packaging opportunities are opening up for PP, thanks to a new crop of additives that boost clarity, stiffness, HDT, and processing rates.
-
Tips and Techniques: Compounding 10 Ways to Improve Twin-Screw Compounding Performance
There are many techniques known to operators and plant engineers for increasing the performance of a twin-screw compounding extruder.