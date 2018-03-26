Variegated Effects Colorants for Polyolefin Indoor/Outdoor Consumer Goods

Teknor's new effects colorants produce mottled, swirled, streaked or 'camouflage' colors for coolers, kayaks, containers and more.

A new line of colorants for polyolefins from Teknor Apex allows injection molders and blow molders to impart variegated colors that add shelf appeal to consumer goods or have practical functions for products used indoors and outdoors. 

CampTek concentrates contain proprietary formulations that yield mottled, swirled, streaked, or other variegated effects in products molded on standard equipment, requiring only an adjustment to process parameters. This is key as today’s modern processing equipment—due to improvements in screw design and mixing, no longer make it possible to easily achieve such effects.

Any combination of colors is possible, depending on the desired effect. These colorants can be used to enhance the appeal of products such as containers, lunch boxes, coolers, or can yield a ‘camouflage’ look for products like kayaks or fishing tackle boxes. 

