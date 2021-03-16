Versatile Color Concentrate Carrier System for Clear Thermoplastics

A newly patented versatile color concentrate carrier system designed to color clear resins such as PET, PETG, PC, acrylics, and Eastman’s Tritan copolyester without affecting their clarity has been introduced by Chroma Color Corp., McHenry, Ill.

Said v.p. of technology Jeff Smink, “This color concentrate pellet carrier system is also beneficial for coloring tinted parts that are often challenging to color. We anticipate continued growth for this technology moving forward into 2021.” To support that growth, Chroma Color is installing a Sidel PET stretch blow molder in its Salisbury, NC facility. The technical team will color match for PET bottle customers using its UltraPET technology which is anchored by Chroma Color’s newly patented carrier system.

UltraPET also incorporates Chroma Color’s patented G3 technology. Both technologies reportedly process at a much lower temperature than conventional PET pellet concentrates. Lower process temperatures have been shown to enable molders to significantly reduce the heat stress on the pigments and dyes. UltraPET is also said to offer exceptionally high loading of pigments and dyes, that allows processors significant economic benefits of low usage rates.

Other key attributes of the new color concentrate carrier system include no screw slippage in opaque PET applications, and:.

▪ In most cases, the extremely low usage rates also eliminate the need for drying and recrystallization of the colorant common to the use of conventional PET pellet concentrates.

▪ These concentrates are resistant to alcohol for applications that require that additional benefit and can be formulated to be compliant with FDA regulations.

▪ Another excellent benefit is a reduction in housekeeping costs compared to the inherent messiness of liquid color.