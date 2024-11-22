Versatile, Cost-Effective High Solids Mixer

Ross’ model HSD-15 High Speed Disperser features an air/oil hydraulic lift with telescoping cover to enable operators to mix different batch sizes and prevent stratification while keeping the vessel covered all throughout the mixing cycle. This helps to contain dusts and vapors for improved operator safety and cleanliness.

The 12-in. disperser blade operates up to 1590 rpm to induce vigorous turbulent flow within a low viscosity batch, creating a vortex into which dry ingredients can be poured for fast wetting. The blade speed may be changed as the batch thickens or increases in volume to maintain the vortex and rate of material turnover. The cover has a 1/3 hinged port for the easy addition of powders into the 150-gallon stainless steel mix vessel.

Source: Ross

Easily operated from a 7-inch HMI display, PLC controls allow operators to program and run recipes based on speed, time and hydraulic lift raise/lower cycles. Safety limit switches prevent operation of the mixer while in the raised position or without a mix vessel in place.