Welding: Advanced Ultrasonic Servo Presses

Germany’s MS Ultrasonic Technologies Group (U.S. office in Webberville, Mich.) has launched a new family of ultrasonic servo presses that are said to offer users a wide range of advantages. Features of the MS soniTOP family—models Opus, Nexus, Fusion and Genesis, range from an integrated servo drive to intuitive operation up to MS paralliCer-Technology—a patented innovation that works without loss of parallelism between the sonotrode and workpiece.

Other advanced features include far-reaching connectivity, an integrated tensile test and the simple and quick changing of the resonant unit. The company’s presses reportedly also ensure the greatest possible yield with reduced scrap rate because of their unique functions. The integrated servo drive, compared to pneumatic units, forgoes compressed air entirely and is ideally suited for cleanroom environments that are standard in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, yet also can be used for other industries.

The absolute path measurement is said to take place throughout the possible work stroke of over 400 mm, intuitively adjustable and automatically positioned. This is also the case for the trigger and work positions,which can be saved. The high speed of movement of 240 mm, enables greatly improved productivity. The integrated servo drive delivers outstanding efficiency due to reduction of cycle times and allows maximum flexibility and speed when changing parts. The homogeneous plasticizing resulting from the use of this technology is said to ensure enhanced welding results, irrespective of how complex the challenges of the parts to be welded turn out to be. The tool-free exchange of nests and resonant units functions quickly and in a straightforward way. The corresponding welding recipes for new products can be selected automatically or manually. Automatic indexing after the quick change reportedly ensures consistent, high-quality welds from the first part and avoids rejects.