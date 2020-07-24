Welding: Laser Welder for a Wide Range of Applications

A new laser welder platform that provides high mix and batch manufacturers of plastic components with greater production capability, without compromising product quality or performance has been launched by Emerson, Danbury, Conn. The Branson GL-300 is said to be a highly flexible quasi-simultaneous plastic joining solution, designed to deliver efficient high-quality welds in a wide range of applications and help manufacturers to increase production efficiency.



According to Emerson, manufacturers increasingly need machines and processes that can be quickly and cost-effectively adapted to changing production demands and specifications. For low volume, high mix manufacturers especially, flexible welding solutions that allow faster production start-up, provide a critical advantage. The Branson GL platform meets this need by combining highly efficient and accurate welds with cost-effective and easy-to-change tooling that enables faster set-up and adjustment for changing product specifications.

Manufacturing capability is further enhanced by a range of unique features including a high-quality scanning system, easy-to-use HMI, large (300mm x 300mm) weld area, multiple weld modes, variable spot size as low as 0.5 mm and an adjustable laser power source height. These enable the Branson GL-300 to support applications with different materials, application sizes and production speeds.



Said Priyank Kishor, global product manager for Branson products at Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “For batch manufacturers looking for more efficient production processes, quasi-simultaneous laser welders provide a very flexible, cost-effective joining solution. The Branson GL-300 extends this flexibility by enabling the assembly of a broader range of components, helping to increase manufacturing capability and profitability.”