WELDING; Ultrasonic Hand-Held System Comes in Multiple Frequencies

Time and energy process control is part of its standard configuration.

New Product Post: 11/22/2017

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

A hand-held ultrasonic generator is said to be ideal for ultrasonic staking, ultrasonic spot welding, ultrasonic cutting, ultrasonic splicing, and short-run packaging applications. The new iQ Series HP-E Ultrasonic Hand-Held System with patented Trigger by Power technology, from Dukane, St. Charles, Ill., includes time and energy process control in its standard configuration. Trigger by Power is said to manage the operator’s pressure applied to an assembly prior to weld initiation to reduce weld variations. This feature is said to be a cost-effective alternative to trigger by force because it does not require additional, costly components such as a load cell, amplifier board or cabling.

The HP-E unit has a high-resolution colored LCD display with large easy-to-read text. It is available in multiple frequencies *20, 30, 35 and 40 kHz) and is designed for applications that require 600 watts of power or less. The generator’s hand probes come in two styles for operator comfort: ergo style and pistol grip, each of which comes with hardware for attachments to tool balancers.

Editor Pick

Welding: Two Compact Linear Actuators for Automotive

A key feature is the distance feedback which will reduce over welds.

New Product

MATERIALS: High Heat Stabilized Nylon 66 for Underhood Applications

MATERIALS: Low-Emission Polyacetal for Gear Applications

MATERIALS" Cellulosic with Higher Dimensional Stability and Creep Resistance

MATERIALS: Flame-Retardant Nylon 66 for Unattended Appliance Connectors

ADDITIVES: Brilliant Metallic Colorants Mimic Paint

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.