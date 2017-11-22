WELDING; Ultrasonic Hand-Held System Comes in Multiple Frequencies

Related Suppliers Dukane

A hand-held ultrasonic generator is said to be ideal for ultrasonic staking, ultrasonic spot welding, ultrasonic cutting, ultrasonic splicing, and short-run packaging applications. The new iQ Series HP-E Ultrasonic Hand-Held System with patented Trigger by Power technology, from Dukane, St. Charles, Ill., includes time and energy process control in its standard configuration. Trigger by Power is said to manage the operator’s pressure applied to an assembly prior to weld initiation to reduce weld variations. This feature is said to be a cost-effective alternative to trigger by force because it does not require additional, costly components such as a load cell, amplifier board or cabling.

The HP-E unit has a high-resolution colored LCD display with large easy-to-read text. It is available in multiple frequencies *20, 30, 35 and 40 kHz) and is designed for applications that require 600 watts of power or less. The generator’s hand probes come in two styles for operator comfort: ergo style and pistol grip, each of which comes with hardware for attachments to tool balancers.