Additive Manufacturing is a bi-monthly publication devoted to the 3D printing and direct digital manufacturing technologies that build complex components layer by layer. Our focus is on the use of these additive technologies to manufacture functional parts, including end-use components and industrial tooling.
Automotive Design & Production addresses the professional interests of designers, engineers and executives who work in the auto industry. Coverage ranges from products and processes to new technologies and best practices.
Monthly publication dedicated to improving plastics processing in North America. Editorial is focused on problem solving, tips and techniques, best practices, market opportunities and new technology in the plastics industry.
Publicación técnica, dedicada a entregar información técnica vital, que les permita a los transformadores de plásticos en México ser más eficientes en el día a día de sus operaciones, así como estar más preparados ante la competencia nacional e internacional.
El contenido editorial se enfoca en tendencias de negocio, consejos y solución de problemas técnicos, acompañados por contenido local con casos de éxito en la industria, reportajes, noticias y eventos.
Production Machining brings process and product information to help precision machined parts manufacturers do their jobs more effectively and efficiently. Topics include Swiss-type machining, rotary transfer, multi-spindle, multitasking and single-spindle turning.
Covers the latest news and trends of industrial plating, painting, powder coating, cleaning, pretreatment and mechanical finishing. Monthly publication includes technical info, case studies, industry reports and how-to guides.
Cubre las últimas noticias y tendencias sobre los acabados de superficie: pintura en polvo y líquida, limpieza, pretratamiento y acabado mecánico. Sus seis publicaciones al año incluyen información técnica, casos de estudio, informes de la industria y guías prácticas.