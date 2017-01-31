Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process at Molding 2017 Conference

Get a better handle on your process with valuable tips from roughly a dozen speakers on topics such as Process Monitoring & Control and Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process at Plastics Technology’s Molding 2017 Conference, April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C. Now in its 27th year, this annual conference and exhibit is targeted only at injection molders.

Here’s a sampling of some of the 65 technical presentations over two and a half days. You will see that they address process monitoring control in the machine, the mold, LSR metering, and in upstream auxiliaries such as dryers:

TUES. APRIL 4

Bruce Catoen, Milacron

Pellet to Gate Control: The Value of a Holistic View of Melt Management

Joachim Kragl, Engel

New Approach to Optimizing Mold Cooling: iQ Flow Control

Steve Braig, Prophecy Sensorlytics

“Machine Wearables” for Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance

Juan Francisco Carot Martin, IML Solutions

Intelligence Applied to Molds: Predictive Maintenance to Achieve Zero Downtime

Mitch Gordon, Synventive Molding Solutions

Hot-Runner Valve-Pin Monitoring & Control Technologies

Gene Flockerzi, Moretto

Measure Moisture in Your Pellets in Real Time

Mark Brown, Burger & Brown Engineering, Inc.

Scientific Cooling of Your Process

WED. APRIL 5

John Haddad, Wittmann Battenfeld

Integrated, Traceable, Automatic Flow Control for Your Tooling & Process

Eric Bowersox, Beaumont

Evaluating Cavity-Pressure Variations’ Effect on Process Window

THURS. APRIL 6

Mike Durina, Md Plastics

Unique Melt Sensor for Process Control

William Sames, HTS International Corp.

Status of Conformal Cooling for Injection Molds

Robert Gattshall, KraussMaffei

Train for Today’s Technology

Willem Sundblad, Oden Technologies

Liberating Data from Existing Equipment

Suhas Kulkarni, FIMMMTECH

Data-Driven Decisions for Mold Steel Dimension Adjustments

Giorgio Santella, Piovan

Industry 4.0: Process Control and Production Output Optimization

Doug Espinoza, RJG Inc.

The Next Level of Systematic Molding: Influence of Plastic Behavior on Part Design

Garrett MacKenzie, Plastics Technology contributor; owner/editor of Plastic411

Do’s and Don’ts of Developing a Robust Process

Daniel Schölmberger, Elmet

Addressing Common Issues in LSR Pumping/Metering Through New Machine Design

Jim Mitchell, Wittmann Battenfeld

Smart Factories: The Future of Plastics Production with 4.0 Connectivity & Condition Monitoring

Vikram Bhargava, Consultant (formerly Motorola)

Eye-Opening Impact of Simple Design Errors on Product Costs

…AND ALL MOLDERS SHOULD NOT MISS THIS TALK ON A BREAKING ISSUE IN MOLDING PLANT SAFETY REGULATIONS:

WED. APRIL 5

Bruce Main, Design Safety Engineering, Inc.

OSHA and You: The Battle for Control of Hazardous Energy

…PLUS, TWO SPECIAL EVENTS:

MON. APRIL 3

Pre-Conference Seminar with Molding Guru John Bozzelli*

“Five Key Topics in Scientific Injection Molding”

Lecture and machine demonstration

Choice of two sessions:

9:00 am to Noon, or 1:00 to 4:00 pm

*Additional fee

THURS. APRIL 6

Post-Conference Free Tour & Demonstration at RocTool

1:00 to 3:30 pm

Space for both events is limited, so sign up now. Register here.