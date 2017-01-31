Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process at Molding 2017 Conference
Get a better handle on your process with valuable tips from roughly a dozen speakers on topics such as Process Monitoring & Control and Establishing & Maintaining a Robust Process at Plastics Technology’s Molding 2017 Conference, April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C. Now in its 27th year, this annual conference and exhibit is targeted only at injection molders.
Here’s a sampling of some of the 65 technical presentations over two and a half days. You will see that they address process monitoring control in the machine, the mold, LSR metering, and in upstream auxiliaries such as dryers:
TUES. APRIL 4
Bruce Catoen, Milacron
Pellet to Gate Control: The Value of a Holistic View of Melt Management
Joachim Kragl, Engel
New Approach to Optimizing Mold Cooling: iQ Flow Control
Steve Braig, Prophecy Sensorlytics
“Machine Wearables” for Predictive and Prescriptive Maintenance
Juan Francisco Carot Martin, IML Solutions
Intelligence Applied to Molds: Predictive Maintenance to Achieve Zero Downtime
Mitch Gordon, Synventive Molding Solutions
Hot-Runner Valve-Pin Monitoring & Control Technologies
Gene Flockerzi, Moretto
Measure Moisture in Your Pellets in Real Time
Mark Brown, Burger & Brown Engineering, Inc.
Scientific Cooling of Your Process
WED. APRIL 5
John Haddad, Wittmann Battenfeld
Integrated, Traceable, Automatic Flow Control for Your Tooling & Process
Eric Bowersox, Beaumont
Evaluating Cavity-Pressure Variations’ Effect on Process Window
THURS. APRIL 6
Mike Durina, Md Plastics
Unique Melt Sensor for Process Control
William Sames, HTS International Corp.
Status of Conformal Cooling for Injection Molds
Robert Gattshall, KraussMaffei
Train for Today’s Technology
Willem Sundblad, Oden Technologies
Liberating Data from Existing Equipment
Suhas Kulkarni, FIMMMTECH
Data-Driven Decisions for Mold Steel Dimension Adjustments
Giorgio Santella, Piovan
Industry 4.0: Process Control and Production Output Optimization
Doug Espinoza, RJG Inc.
The Next Level of Systematic Molding: Influence of Plastic Behavior on Part Design
Garrett MacKenzie, Plastics Technology contributor; owner/editor of Plastic411
Do’s and Don’ts of Developing a Robust Process
Daniel Schölmberger, Elmet
Addressing Common Issues in LSR Pumping/Metering Through New Machine Design
Jim Mitchell, Wittmann Battenfeld
Smart Factories: The Future of Plastics Production with 4.0 Connectivity & Condition Monitoring
Vikram Bhargava, Consultant (formerly Motorola)
Eye-Opening Impact of Simple Design Errors on Product Costs
…AND ALL MOLDERS SHOULD NOT MISS THIS TALK ON A BREAKING ISSUE IN MOLDING PLANT SAFETY REGULATIONS:
WED. APRIL 5
Bruce Main, Design Safety Engineering, Inc.
OSHA and You: The Battle for Control of Hazardous Energy
…PLUS, TWO SPECIAL EVENTS:
MON. APRIL 3
Pre-Conference Seminar with Molding Guru John Bozzelli*
“Five Key Topics in Scientific Injection Molding”
Lecture and machine demonstration
Choice of two sessions:
9:00 am to Noon, or 1:00 to 4:00 pm
*Additional fee
THURS. APRIL 6
Post-Conference Free Tour & Demonstration at RocTool
1:00 to 3:30 pm
Space for both events is limited, so sign up now.