There’s More at Molding 2017

An at-the-press seminar with a Scientific Molding guru and a tour/live demonstration of an innovative rapid mold heating and cooling technology have been added to the long-running event.

Over its 27 years, the Molding Conference and Exhibit has provided a schedule packed with thought-provoking presentations and an exhibit area filled with solution purveying suppliers. This April, the event goes even further in its bid to make better molders, expanding beyond the presentation ballrooms to two special off-site events.

Bookending the conference in 2017 will be a pair of unique additions. Immediately prior to the conference’s start, injection molding trainer, consultant and Plastics Technology columnist John Bozzelli will present a seminar and hands-on workshop at the Polymers Center for Excellence in Charlotte. The Molding At the Press course will tackle the five key processing requirements for successful 24/7 production.

Don’t Give Up on the Viscosity Curve

Do a Better Job of Mold Cooling

How to Handle Changes in Material Viscosity

Know Your Machine’s Delta P

How Does Your Press Perform in Load Compensation?

After the conference ends at 12:15 on the afternoon of Thursday, April 6, a tour of RocTool Inc.’s Charlotte facility will be offered. The company is offering an open house, showcasing its Rapid Heat Rapid Cool and High-Definition Plastics. Included in this free, guided tour will be transportation from the conference hotel and back, box lunch with a live demonstration on the technology.

Participation in both events is limited so if you are interested, be sure to register today.

