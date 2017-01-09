Want to Be a Part of Molding 2018?

Molding 2018 (Feb. 27-March 1; Long Beach, Calif.) is seeking speakers, papers and topics for the industry’s premier injection molding conference.

Plastics Technology is asking the injection molding community to put forth papers, speakers and topics for Molding 2018. The 28th edition of the annual all-things-injection-molding event promises to be the best and biggest ever, coming off back-to-back years with record numbers of papers, attendees, exhibitors and sponsors. Next year, the event heads to Southern California and the Hilton Long Beach from Feb. 27-March 1.

Would you like to be a part of Molding 2018 or help shape its agenda? Here are a few questions:

Are you an expert in a specific area of injection molding who would like to share that knowledge with your fellow molders (and have your conference fee waived)?

Do you know someone who you think could enlighten fellow molders?

Is there a specifc technology or knotty problem you’d like to see tackled at the conference?

If the answer to any of these question is yes, please contact myself or conference co-chair, Matt Naitove, today.

We will be building tracks in the following areas:

Emerging Technologies

Establishing/Maintaining a Robust Process

Robots & Automation

Molds & Tooling

Materials

Auxiliaries

Beyond that we’re also planning to address some special topics, including, but not limited to:

Real-World Application of Industry 4.0

Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Augmented Reality and the Factory Floor of the Future

Workforce Development

Additive Manufacturing

…and more!

We will begin to finalize the lineup in October, so please submit your paper/speaker/topic today!