Choose Your Own Injection Adventure at Molding 2021

Molding 2021 (Sept. 21-23; Donald E. Stephens Convention Center; Rosemont, Ill.) is rapidly approaching as the first in-person meeting of injection molding minds since the pandemic began. Each morning of the two-and-a-half day event offers a general session with broad-ranging topics that are pertinent to all injection molders. You can learn about the Green Molding and Digital Manufacturing sessions we have planned from my colleague, Matt Naitove.

In the afternoon, the conference breaks into breakout sessions in separate rooms, maximizing the number of topics the conference can cover, and letting attendees tailor make an agenda suited to their own interests/needs.

On the first day of the conference, Tuesday, Sept. 21, Molding attendees will have a plethora of experts and technology tracks to choose from.

Automotive & Durable Goods

This track offers five presentations, including talks from ExxonMobil, HRSFlow, Cincinnati Process Technologies, iD Additives, Burger & Brown Engineering and Engel given by Adam McMurtrey, Robert Harvey, Michael Green, Bryan Whitaker, Mark Brown and Joachim Kragl, respectively.

Presentations cover everything from the hydraulic oil your machine uses, optimizing cooling, and hot runner sequencing to a new “brain” for equipment and the latest trends in in-mold decorating.

Tooling, Hot Runners & IML

In this track, Tom Vondrak, Nathan Putorek, Scott Kraemer, Rob Irwin and Louis Young will be on hand to share their expertise on behalf of Roctool, Rapistak, Mantle 3D, NyproMold and StackTeck. Here attendees can learn about the latest in mold texture replication via induction heating, precision 3D metal printing, virtual mold qualifications, new tool storage/organization technology and advances in in-mold labeling.

Medical, Packaging & Precision Molding

Smaller parts, higher cavitation molds and tighter tolerances are tackled in this track by Leonine Tech, MD Plastics, Boy Machines, Bovino Consulting and Asaclean, with talks by Rahul Panchal, Michael Durina, Brian Towler, Vince Bovino and Jeremy Cooley.

Advanced sensing technologies are covered in presentations on a multivariate shrinkage sensor and the ability to measure “thermal work” in molding, while other talks look at workforce development and implementing an effective purging program.

